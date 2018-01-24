Appeal after armed robber threatened Post Office staff with crowbar

Officers are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a Post Office in Annesley Woodhouse.

A man wearing a face covering threatened staff with a crowbar before escaping with a quantity of cash from the till and cigarettes.

It happened at the Annesley Woodhouse Post Office in Forest Road at around 5.40am today (Wednesday, Januar 24). No-one was hurt.

The man is white, about 6ft tall, of medium build and was wearing black clothing.

Police believe this incident is linked with an armed robbery at the same Post Office which happened at around 6.40am on Jauary 3.

A man took a large amount of cigarettes after threatening a shop worker with a crowbar.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 87 of January 24, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.