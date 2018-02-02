Appeal after man ‘repeatedly punched in face’ in Hucknall attack

Police are appealing for information after a 25-year-old man was repeatedly punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Hucknall.

He suffered a suspected fractured eye socket in the incident in Lancaster Road, at the junction of Astral Grove at 9pm on Friday, January 26.

The man was described as white, wearing all black clothing with a balaclava covering his face. The reason for the attack is not known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 444 of January 27.