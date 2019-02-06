Appeal after serious Nottinghamshire crash leaves victim with ‘potentially life-altering’ injuries

Police are investigating after four people were injured following a collision between two cars in Nottinghamshire.

It happened at around 11.30pm yesterday (Monday, February 4) in Gravelley Hollow, Calverton.

The four people travelling in the vehicles were treated at the Queen’s Medical Centre.

One of them has suffered a ‘potentially life-altering injury’ and remains in hospital.

If anyone saw anything or has dashcam footage and was in the area around the time it happened, call police on 101 quoting incident 963 of February 4.

