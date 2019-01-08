Armed robbers raid Post Office for alcohol and cigarettes

Two men armed with knives carried out a robbery at a village Post Office.

The men, who had their faces covered and were armed with knives, entered the Post Office in Park Road, just after 9pm yesterday (Monday, January 7).

They threatened a staff member before making off on foot with quantities of alcohol and cigarettes, Nottinghamshire Police said.

No-one was hurt during the incident.

Both men were white. One of them is of medium build, 5ft 7ins tall, and was wearing a black tracksuit. The other is of slim build, 5ft 2ins tall, and was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black top.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 812 of 7 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.