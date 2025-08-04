Ashfield Council delivers £1.3m prosperity fund boost to local communities

The new cornerstone theatre

Ashfield Council has successfully rolled out £1.3m in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), distributed by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

Since the announcement in April, the investment has already begun transforming communities across the district by supporting local businesses, enhancing public spaces, and improving residents’ wellbeing.

This funding is enabling a wide range of impactful projects, many of which are already underway and delivering tangible benefits:

Entrepreneurship on the Rise: The launch of the Test Trading Initiative is giving aspiring business owners the chance to trial their ideas at local markets, helping to nurture a new generation of market traders.

Revitalising Local Culture: Refurbishment work is progressing at Ashfield’s Cornerstone Theatre, in partnership with ATTFE, breathing new life into a key cultural venue.

Community-Led Health Projects: Two rounds of Community Grants have been awarded to grassroots initiatives focused on improving health and wellbeing across Ashfield.

Backing Local Businesses: Through the Business Grants Scheme, local businesses are receiving financial support to grow, innovate, and thrive.

Support for Residents in Need: Free, confidential financial advice is now available via Citizen’s Advice, helping residents navigate cost-of-living challenges.

Skills for the Future: The Transform Your Future Programme is offering free training to residents, equipping them with new skills and boosting employability.

Inspiring Young Minds: In partnership with Ideas4Careers, careers advice is being delivered in primary and secondary schools, helping students explore future pathways.

Investing in Public Spaces: Design work is underway for public realm improvements at Central Walk and Chapel Street in Hucknall, with public consultation planned to ensure community input.

Neighbourhood-Led Development: Collaborative work with the Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby Neighbourhood Forum is shaping projects aligned with the Stanton Hill Investment Plan.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, commented: “This funding gives us the flexibility to deliver meaningful projects that directly benefit our communities.

"It’s fantastic to see that this funding is already making a difference, from helping residents into better jobs to supporting local businesses and improving public spaces.

"We’re making sure every pound goes towards building a stronger, more vibrant Ashfield.

"I’m excited to see how the projects progress even further over time.”

Further updates will be shared in the coming weeks as more projects reach key milestones and new initiatives are launched.