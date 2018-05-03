Back to school for Mansfield MP to be quizzed by pupils

Pupils at Wainwright Primary Academy in Mansfield got the chance to grill town MP Ben Bradley when he visited their school.

Mr Bradley joined the academy for their weekly achievement assembly, and spoke to all of the pupils and staff about his role as an MP and his plans for supporting the people of Mansfield.

He then held a Q&A session with year five pupils, who quizzed him on a range of subjects, including what the best and worst parts of the job were, what he does to help the people of Mansfield, and even how much he earns as an MP.

Lucy Spacey, joint-principal at Wainwright, said: “We were delighted to present this opportunity to our pupils – it was very enlightening listening to Mr Bradley about his role as an MP and how he can positively support our academy and the wider Mansfield community.

“It was also very important to be able to demonstrate the great work that takes place in our academy and I am very proud of our pupils for posing some very intelligent and difficult questions about the issues important to them.”