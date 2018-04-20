Banned dangerous driver hit car in Mansfield

A banned dangerous driver who lost control of his motorbike and slid underneath a car in Mansfield risked being sent back to prison, a court heard.

Craig Bryan came off the bike near his home on Fairholme Drive, and rode away from the car he hit, but was followed by the owner, and police were called, at 11am, on March 8.

“He slid off the bike and offered to pay for the damage,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “A breathalsyer test gave a zero result.”

The court heard he had been jailed for six months for dangerous driving, in November 2016, and was banned until February next year.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Bryan had a “troubled past and a long history of offending.”

“He picked up the bike from his sister’s in order to clean it and sell it,” she said.

She said he had done “extremely well” on probation and had been asked to be a mentor.

“It is disappointing that he didn’t think through what might happen if he drove that motorbike,” she added.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said he was “fully aware that he has placed himself in this situation and there is a possibility that he will be returned to custody.”

“What concerns probation is that these offences occurred shortly after the end of post-sentence supervision,” she said.

“He was on a thinking skills programme and complied well, but he has clearly not taken on board what was taught.”

Bryan, 37, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was banned for a 12 months and must pass an extended test before he drives again.

He must pay a £115 government surcharge, but costs were not awarded because of his limited means.