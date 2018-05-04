Banned driver caught doing a favour for his mate

A banned driver was caught by police in a friend’s van when police spotted a defective rear light, magistrates have heard.

Damien Cook was stopped while driving a white Ford transit van, on the B6030, between Edwinstowe and Clipstone, at 10.30am on March 30.

Cook, 27, of Swinderby Road, Collingham, Newark, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction from January 2018 for driving while unfit through drugs.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he was driving a friend’s van as a favour so another friend could decide if they wanted to buy it.

She said the dad-of-one lost his job because of the previous conviction, but was hoping to get work with a demolition company.

Cook was given a nine month community order, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity, and was banned from driving for 12 months.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.