Banned driver caught in Mansfield after veering in the road

A banned Mansfield driver who bought a car with a pal gave into temptation and drove it himself one night, a court heard.

Robert Spalding’s Renault Clio was stopped by police on Lichfield Lane, when they saw it wasn’t keeping a straight line, just before midnight, on February 17.

He told police he had bought the vehicle from a private seller and he was with a friend, but knew he was disqualified.

The 21-year-old, of Bailey Crescent, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he was banned for 12 months, in October, last year.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Spalding had a “pretty awful experience” when he spent four months in a detention centre, after failing to abide by a court order for an assault, in 2014.

“He feels he is much more grown-up now,” said Mr Perry, adding Spalding had paid £150 towards the car with a friend, with the idea that his friend would drive him around.

Spalding was given a 12 month community order, with 12 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge. Eight points will be added to his licence.