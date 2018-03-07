Banned driver risked prison when he drove through Kirkby

A man with an “appalling” driving record who defied a four-year ban, risked prison when he was caught behind the wheel in Kirkby, magistrates heard.

Twana Mawloodie’s car was stopped on Chatsworth Street, in the early hours of December 13.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “His driving record is very poor. He is at risk of an immediate custodial sentence.

“He is by definition a risk taker. He hasn’t breached any order that’s been imposed on him. It seems to me that driving at 3am or 4am is him justifying that risk to himself.

“If he has custody hanging over him for a period of two years he knows that further offences, or failure to comply, risks activating that sentence.”

He said various community orders and a suspended sentence had been imposed for Mawloodie’s “unacceptable risk taking.”

The court heard that Mawloodie had no explanation for his decision to drive and worked permanent night shifts in a mechanical components factory.

Mawloodie, 30, of Radford Boulevard, Nottingham, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was banned for 48 months, in September 2015.

Magistrates described his driving record from 2010 as “appalling”, but recognised he had received no help to tackle his behaviour.

He was given 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, with a 30 day programme to address thinking skills and five rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must pay £85 court costs and a £115 govenment surcharge.

After his current driving ban has expired, six points will be added to his licence.