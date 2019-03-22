Banned driver waited 18 months for court case in Mansfield

A waiter turned shopkeeper who was caught driving while banned in Mansfield had to wait 18 months to appear in court because of confusion over his name.

Khalid Mohammed was seen getting out of a car on Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, on September 16, 2017, but was recognised as a disqualified driver by a police officer.

“He gave a false name to begin with,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “In police interview, he accepted he was driving.”

The court heard Mohammed received a two year ban in October 2016.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “He thought the ban ended on Spetember 14, but in actual fact it ended on September 25.”

He said Mohammed had been working as a waiter at a Mansfield restaurant, but was now running a shop in Lincoln, and had not reoffended since.

“He thought he would be notified by the court, but there was confusion over his name,” Mr Haines added, saying Mohammed eventually handed himself in to police.

Mohammed, 30, of High Street, Lincoln, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £690, and was ordered to pay a govenment surcharge of £69 and costs of £85. He was banned for three months.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.