Banned Kirkby driver waved at cop for ninth conviction

A banned Kirkby driver who waved at a police officer as he drove past him has been convicted of driving while disqualified for the ninth time.

Joel Marshall was driving a van on Glenside when the officer spotted him, and was pulled over on Beacon Drive, on April 19.

The court heard he was banned from driving until he passes an extended test in April 2009.

He told police he he knew he had been banned, but thought the ban had finished, said prosecutor Robert Carr,

Marshall, 45, of Hodgkinson Road, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Marshall had a “substantial record of offending”, but suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and sees a psychiatrist for personal issues.

“There is no suggestion the vehicle was driven poorly,” said Ms Pursglove.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Marshall had eight previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

Marshall was handed a 12 month community order, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.