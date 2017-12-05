'Baseball bat attack' suspect arrested on suspicion of GBH

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with a baseball bat - in connection with an assault in Bulwell.

He allegedly hit a 53-year-old man on the head with the bat on St Albans Road, at the junction of Picadilly, at around 11.30pm on Friday, November 24.

The 53-year-old man was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Officers are still appealing for information about the incident, anyone who saw the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 970 of 24 November 2017.