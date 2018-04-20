Bassetlaw biker swapped number plates

A Bassetlaw man swapped number plates to an off-road motor bike so he could get to work after his legal bike was damaged in an accident.

Police discovered the switch when they saw Jordan Rich’s off-road bike had no lights, as they called at Mayfair Place, in Tuxford, on April 3.

Rich, 21, of Low Street, Elkesley, admitted forging a registration, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: Rich, a self-employed machine driver who works at different power stations, had come off his bike the day before, leaving it with a smashed light and a buckled wheel.

“He was only using it to get to and from work, nothing more sinister than that,” she said. “He has no other means of getting to work.”

Rich was fined £400 for no insurance and £100 for changing the licence plate. He was ordered to pay a £40 government surcharge and £85 costs. He received six points on his licence.