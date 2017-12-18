Bassetlaw care home patient headbutted nurse

A patient headbutted one nurse and hit another in the face after he became upset in a Bassetlaw care home, a court heard.

Aneil Bhogal was in a “distressed state” when the attacks happened at around 7.15pm, on October 21, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

The nurses were left with pain and discomfort, but no medical assistance was needed.

Bhogal, who has been a resident at the home for 16 years and was described as having an “intellectual disability”, apologised to staff when police officers arrived, said Ms Barrett.

Bhogal, 38, of Rampton Lane, South Leverton, admitted two counts of common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he has previous convictions for common assault in 2004, when he was ordered to pay compensation.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He was upset because he had an argument with his family.

“He was throwing his arms around without meaning to cause any injury.

“At the time he had stopped taking his medication. He cannot be forced to take it and staff had noticed a considerable dip in his mental health. He has started taking it again.”

Magistrates told him they accepted it had been done “by mistake”, but said he must be punished.

The nurse he headbutted was awarded £75 compensation, and the nurse he hit was awarded £50.

Bhogal was also ordered to pay £85 costs.