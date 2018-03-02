Bassetlaw mum necked vodka then crashed into another car

A Bassetlaw mum drank vodka in a layby before crashing into the back of a car that braked sharply in front of her, a court heard.

Police were called to Scrooby Road, in Harworth, where Kelly Furness’s Renault Megane had collided with the other vehicle, at midday, on February 8.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said she told officers she drank vodka that morning and was “apologetic.”

A test revealed she had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Furness, who had no previous convictions, had been sober for five years after nearly losing her life because of liver problems.

The court heard she had been made redundant just before Christmas and had been attacked on her own drive a few weeks ago. She is being treated for depression.

Probation officer Cheryle Nisbet said Furness had been admitted to hospital in 2011 for a full detox, and “could have died if she hadn’t hone in as an emergency patient.”

“She had been ignoring this issue until her husband gave her an ultimatum,” said Mrs Nisbet. “

“On holiday last year she had some soft drinks that contained vodka without realising.”

On the morning before the collision, she said Furness had drunk vodka in a layby after job hunting.

The 41-year-old, of Scrooby Road, Harworth, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a 12 month community order with ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

She must pay costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.

She was banned for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 182 days if completed by June 2019.