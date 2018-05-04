Bassetlaw roofer’s boozy drive will cost him his job and two others

A Bassetlaw roofer who drove while over the limit will lose his job, and the jobs of two workmates who rely on him for lifts, a court heard.

Ryan Spooner’s Audi A4 was stopped on School Road, in Langold, at 9pm, on April 19.

A test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he had a drink driving conviction from August 2010, but his reading had been in the 40s.

She said his employer would have no choice but to lay him off and two other roofers who he drives to jobs.

“It’s a poor error of judgment,” Ms Pursglove said, adding that he had a disagreement with his partner and drove to buy cigarettes, just before he was stopped.

Spooner, 35, of White Avenue, Langold, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 36 months, because of his previous conviction, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 274 days if completed by June 2020.

He was also fined £300, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.