Bestwood duo jailed for violent robbery spree which resulted in officers and police dog being stabbed

Two Bestwood men, who went on a robbery rampage in the Radford, Bulwell and Nuthall which left officers and a police dog stabbed have been sentenced to a combined total of 31 years in prison.

Nathan Whyler, 30, and Dwain Claude West, 26, of Pedmore Valley in Bestwood, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Thursday, October 11) having previously pleaded guilty to three robberies, attempted robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

West pleaded guilty to additional counts of robbery, section 20 wounding, threatening another with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to resist or prevent lawful apprehension, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

The pair were arrested after reports that a car was on its roof on a roundabout in Top Valley at around 7am on March 15. They had fled the scene but were tracked down through witness accounts and council CCTV.

Police Dog Quantum was deployed and had followed a track which led to their location but the two offenders still tried to evade capture, West lashed out violently with a knife injuring PD Quantum to the face, and two police officers who suffered slash wounds to their face and hands before eventually the two offenders were taken into custody.

It transpired that Whyler and West had been on the tail end of a robbing spree which started around 3.25am that day at a property in Wallan Street. They had consecutively broken into three different rooms, tied the men up with cellotape, assaulted them and threatened them at knife point before stealing property such as wallets, bank cards, tablet devices, cash and mobile phones. One of the men was left in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in his chest. Another needed hospital treatment having suffered a gash to his head after he was hit with a metal pole.

At around 3.55am West then attacked a man as he walked along Northdown Road, threatening him with a knife and stealing his phone, watch, bag and cigarettes. He appeared to be acting alone at this point.

The pair joined up again at around 6.45am when they attacked a couple in their own home in Meadow Rise, again threatening them with a knife, tying them up with cords, masking and duct tape and stealing cash, mobile phones and BMW which was the vehicle they went on to crash at the roundabout.

In court today, the judge acknowledged West as the ring leader of the events and he was sentenced to 19 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 11-and-a-half years. Whyler was given 12 years behind bars and disqualified from driving for seven years.

Detective Inspector Gareth Harding said: "In my 17 years in the police I have never seen two people commit such a violent series of crimes in such a short space of time. The devastation and disruption they caused is unmeasurable and some of their victims will never get over what happened to them. I'd like to thank the victims who have been incredibly brave in seeing this case through court and we hope they find some comfort in the sentencing result. I’d like to thank the officers that attended the incident and detained the suspects in the face of such sustained and violent resistance. They showed incredible professionalism and bravery. I would also like to thank the officers who worked on this case compiling a compelling body of evidence, ensuring these two violent criminals have been brought to justice for their actions."