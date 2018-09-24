Bestwood man who intended to supply Class A drugs jailed

A 44-year-old man has been jailed for three years after police found cocaine and drugs paraphernalia at his home in Bestwood.

Officers carried out a search in Wyton Close after on, April 28, where they found an amount of cocaine, a cutting agent, phones, deal bags and scales.

Jamie Carter was arrested and charged before being remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday ( September 20).

Detective Sergeant Simon Pearson said: "Really pleased that we were able to prove that Carter had been in possession of these drugs and intended on supplying them to the local community. This takes a dangerous man off the streets and we will continue to tackle these issues across Nottinghamshire and ensure offenders are locked up for such offences."