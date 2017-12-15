Bestwood road closed after police incident

There has been a police incident and reports of a disturbance in Bestwood.

Officers were called at around 1.30am to Padstowe Road, Bestwood today (Friday, December 15).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Investigators are now working to establish exactly what took place and the road has been closed as enquiries continue. Early indications suggest that this is an isolated incident and the community can expect to see an increase in police presence in the area.

“No injuries have been reported.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident number 48 of 15 December 2017.