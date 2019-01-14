Bid now for council cash to help boost your community

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) capital fund is a great example of how the council is helping local communities to help themselves, writes Coun John Handley, vice-chairman of the communities and place committee.

And the council is currently inviting applications for funding to support schemes in your area.

I’m proud that, despite the well-publicised, difficult financial circumstances facing all councils, Nottinghamshire is still able to offer this opportunity for groups to bid for funds to improve lives, champion heritage and support local communities to be strong, vibrant and resilient.

I’ve visited a number of successful projects funded through previous LIS grants and seen first-hand how important and highly valued projects like these are to local people and the difference they can make.

As this funding is for capital projects, funding can be provided for physical things like signs, equipment or buildings – not running costs.

Eligible organisations can apply for one-off capital grants, ranging from a minimum of £1,000 up to a maximum of £50,000 in support of local projects that meet LIS strategic aims.

These aim are: To encourage and support local communities to be strong, vibrant and resilient; To encourage and support volunteering and to seek wider funding opportunities.

The closing date for applications is February 28 – so you don’t have long.

Here at the council, we’re particularly keen this year to support projects which celebrate Nottinghamshire’s little-known but incredibly important role in the creation of the modern day United States of America.

If you didn’t know, the year 2020 sees the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower to the United States.

The leaders of the Pilgrim Fathers, and many of their followers who set sail on that voyage, originated from Scrooby and surrounding areas of north Nottinghamshire.

This event, which has global significance, presents a fantastic opportunity for Nottinghamshire people to learn more about the county’s history, celebrate its heritage and welcome visitors from across the globe to Nottinghamshire.

If you have an idea and can clearly demonstrate how it will transform the lives of local people in your area, boost local amenities, promote Nottinghamshire’s heritage and support the local economy, then now is the time to apply.

Organisations should be based in Nottinghamshire and demonstrate how the capital project or asset will benefit Nottinghamshire residents.

To apply, visit the council’s website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/capital

The website includes lots of information about eligibility criteria and a telephone contact for the communities team if you have any further questions.