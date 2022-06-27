Biker left with 'life altering' injuries after Bulwell crash

The incident, which happened on Crabtree Road in Bulwell on Tuesday, June 21 just after 5pm, reportedly involved the motorbike colliding with a stationary car.

Police placed a temporary cordon on the road while emergency services attended the scene.

The bike rider, a 25 year-old man, was reported to have received potentially life-altering injuries to one of his legs in the incident, as well as a number of other fractures.

A motorcyclist has been left with life-altering injuries after a crash on Crabtree Road in Bulwell. Photo: Google

The man was taken to hospital and the police cordon later lifted after a number of hours.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and establish what happened.