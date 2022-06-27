Biker left with 'life altering' injuries after Bulwell crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Bulwell.

By John Smith
Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:59 am
The incident, which happened on Crabtree Road in Bulwell on Tuesday, June 21 just after 5pm, reportedly involved the motorbike colliding with a stationary car.

Police placed a temporary cordon on the road while emergency services attended the scene.

The bike rider, a 25 year-old man, was reported to have received potentially life-altering injuries to one of his legs in the incident, as well as a number of other fractures.

A motorcyclist has been left with life-altering injuries after a crash on Crabtree Road in Bulwell. Photo: Google

The man was taken to hospital and the police cordon later lifted after a number of hours.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and establish what happened.

Anyone who witnessed it or has any information, should call the police on 101.

