Body found in King’s Mill Reservoir - what we know so far

The body of a woman was found in King’s Mill Reservoir yesterday morning (September 12). Here is what we know:

The body was found in the reservoir in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and Nottinghamshire Police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Murder arrest after woman’s body found in King’s Mill Reservoir

* The person arrested was aged 48 years old.

* Nottinghamshire Police is yet to reveal any more information about the man.

* Nearby witnesses have spoken of seeing several police cars and vans at the scene between 6am and 7am yesterday morning.

* Residents have expressed fears and shock about a body being found close to their home.

Residents shock at body found in reservoir

* Dog walkers say they won’t be put off from visiting the reservoir despite the incident.

* Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for any information from residents.