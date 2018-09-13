Body found in King’s Mill Reservoir - what we know so far

The body of a woman was found in King’s Mill Reservoir yesterday morning (September 12). Here is what we know:
The body was found in the reservoir in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and Nottinghamshire Police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
* The person arrested was aged 48 years old.
* Nottinghamshire Police is yet to reveal any more information about the man.
* Nearby witnesses have spoken of seeing several police cars and vans at the scene between 6am and 7am yesterday morning.
* Residents have expressed fears and shock about a body being found close to their home.
* Dog walkers say they won’t be put off from visiting the reservoir despite the incident.
* Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for any information from residents.