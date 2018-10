A body has been found during the search for William Shields (Billy Shields).

William, aged 57, who was known to his friends and family as Billy, went missing from the St Ann’s area in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 14, 2018).

Formal identification is yet to take place, however William’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers; they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.