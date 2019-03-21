Boozed-up carer flipped car near Meden Vale

A carer who downed seven vodka and cokes before driving lost control of her borrowed car and flipped it on to its roof in a field, a court heard.

A police officer watched as Iris Donaldson ran into woods, after the crash on Budby Road, Cuckney, around midnight, on February 17.

Prosecutor Kevin Kavanaugh said she shouted out: “I know I’m in the wrong. I am here. I am not hurting anyone.”

When she was found, she was staggering and slurring her words. She later admitted drinking between 9pm and midnight with a friend.

“She was uncooperative with the police and abusive towards them on the way to the police station,” Mr Kavanuagh added.

A test revealed she had 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcgs.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “She doesn’t know why she did it. She is normally an extremely responsible person. She feels horrible.”

She said the carer, who was driving a car borrowed from one of the people she cares for, was dazzled by oncoming headlights and skidded on gravel.

Although she will not lose her job, Ms Williams said Donaldson’s disqualification would impact on the people she looks after.

Donaldson, 22, of Budby Crescent, Meden Vale, admitted drink driving, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistates Court, on Thursday.

She was fined £323, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge.

She was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days, if completed by March 2020.