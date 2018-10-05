Boozed-up Mansfield man hurled racist abuse at train station

A Mansfield man hurled racist abuse at a police officer after he was arrested for being boozed-up and aggressive at a train station, a court heard.

Samuel Phillips had passed out by the time his train pulled into Birmingham’s New Street Station, at midday, on September 15.

But when transport police carried him on to the platform he woke up and became verbally abusive, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

On March 12, he stole jeans and a baseball cap, worth £13, from Primark, in Mansfield.

He told police he took the items because he didn’t have any money and was cold and wet.

The court heard he received a suspended sentence in December 2017, but could face prison because of the new offences.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Samuels had been homeless at the time and described him as an “episodic drinker” who could remain sober for months at a time.

“As soon as there’s a bump in the road, so to speak, he reverts to using alcohol,” Mr Little said.

He was working in Gloucester at the time of the incident in Birmingham, when he learned his pregnant partner had fallen ill, and he became concerned about the unborn child.

“Unfortunately he was on a train with a bar,” Mr Little said.

“He says “I had a drink and I kept on drinking.”

“He is very apologetic. He hasn’t had a drink since then. He is engaging with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“He is asking for the court’s leniency on this occasion.”

Samuels, 25, of Crampton Avenue, admitted being drunk and disorderly, using racially aggravated threats, and theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates ruled it would be unjust to activate the current suspended sentence, but extended it by six months because of the breaches, and five weeks were added to it.

His thinking skills and drinking will be addressed by 30 days of rehabilitation.

He must pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.