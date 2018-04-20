Boozer caused trouble at wake in Sutton

A boozer who caused trouble at a wake in Sutton told magistrates he had been “going off the rails.”

Police were called when Adam McHugh began tipping tables over and offering to fight people in the Snipe pub, on Alfreton Road, at around 9.30pm, on April 3, and he was told to leave.

“The officers had driven off but it became apparent that Mr McHugh came back to the premises through a hedge,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“One staff member were so concerned about him that she had to be escorted to her car.

“He was abusive to the officers on the way to the police station.”

McHugh, 30, of Church Street, Riddings, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for the same offence from December 2017.

He told magistrates: “I am sorry, I am embarrassed at my behaviour. I have stopped drinking. It was my sister’s funeral last week.

“I have gone off the rails a little bit. I don’t want to be back here.”

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.