Boozer grabbed Mansfield club doors and refused to budge

A boozed-up man on a work’s do grabbed hold of the doors at a Mansfield night club and refused to budge when police were called, a court heard.

Police saw Mark Dyer shouting and swearing at the bouncers because he had been refused entrance to the Rush night club, at 12.30am, on December 9.

When officers told him he was blocking the doorway, he grabbed the door handles and shouted:”F*** off, I’m not moving.” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He was issued with a notice to leave the area, but continued swearing and arguing, and was finally arrested.

Dyer, 33, of Petersmith Crescent, Ollerton, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He told the court: “I could barely remember the evening. It was after a work’s do.

“It’s out of character. It doesn’t happen very often. But if that’s what happpened, I accept it.”

He was fined £123 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.