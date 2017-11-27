Boozer’s bid to impress “lady friend” ended in three-vehicle pile-up in Mansfield

A boozer was trying to impress a “lady friend” when he caused a three vehicle collision in Mansfield while driving her home from a social club after downing whisky and coke, a court heard.

Zdzislaw Mazur drove into the back of another car and was found next to his green Peugeot, on St Peter’s Way, November 12, when police officers arrived on the scene.

A test revealed he had 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“He had been at a Polish club near Mansfield police station and drank whisky and coke before heading home,” said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He hadn’t insured the vehicle because he couldn’t afford it, Mazur told officers.

He ran into the back of another car but denied that he had been affected by the alcohol, Mr Pietryka added.

Mazur, 58, of Abbot Road, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, and driving without insurance or a valid licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Probation office Cheryl Nisbett said Mazur accepted full responsilibty.

“Before he went out he didn’t intend to drive,” she said. “He had three whisky and cokes but concedes that there was more whisky than coke.

“He was trying to impress a lady friend by driving her home.

“By the time he saw the car in front of him it was too late to brake.”

She said Mazur, who works at Sports Direct, had been in UK for eight years.

Magistrates said his decision to drive was “not only foolish, but extremely dangerous” when they disqualified him for 24 months.

He was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the ban by 182 days if completed before March 2019.

Mazur was given 80 hours of unpaid work. He msut pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.