Boozer swerved across A1 near Blyth

A boozed-up man was driving home on the A1 near Blyth after drinking with a pal when he was stopped by police, a court heard.

A motorist saw Andrei Apostoaei’s car swerving across the southbound carriage and raised the alarm, at 8am, on March 3, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed he had 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said the road worker, of previous good character, would keep his job, but would not be employed as much after the inevitable ban.

He admitted drinking five or six bottles or lager, but denied swerving because he was drunk, and said it was because he missed his turning, Mr Stock added.

Apostoaei, 35, of Primrose Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster, admitted drink driving via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Apostoae was banned for 17 months, but the disqualification will be cut by 129 days if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course by February 2020.

He was fined £250, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

