Boozy driver hit car door in Mansfield

A Mansfield father-of-11 drank wine before hitting an opened car door in Sainsbury’s car park and attracting the attention of police, a court heard.

The owner of the car smelled booze on Robert Spedding’s breath and called police, who stopped his Vauxhall Vectra on Park Lane at 5.40pm, on April 11

A test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Donna Pusrglove, mitigating, said he has 11 children by his first wife, including twin daughters who are disabled, and the ban would prevent him from driving them to a day cente.

Spedding, 64, of Baums Lane, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by three months, if completed before November 2018.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.