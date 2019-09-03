Boris Johnson is just doing what every other Prime Minister has done before him

As you have no doubt heard by now, Parliament is being ‘prorogued', writes Mark Spencer MP

This is causing a stir in the media and with opposition politicians, so I want to use this as an opportunity to explain what Prorogation actually is, and what it actually means.

Prorogation, or to be prorogued, is just the formal name for the end of the Parliamentary session.

Parliament is prorogued nearly every year, just before the Queen’s Speech that sets out the Government’s ambitions over the next Parliamentary session.

This not new, or unusual.

It happened at the end of the last session, and the session before that, and the session before that.

What is unusual is that the current session has lasted more than 340 days whilst it has debated and discussed Brexit again and again.

This is the longest Parliamentary session for 400 years.

Proroguing it now basically reduces the number of days available by four or five, given that the House has never sat at the end of September due to party conference season.

Parliament will return once conference season is over, as it always does, with the State Opening of Parliament and a Queen’s Speech on October 14.

The Prime Minister will use the Queen’s Speech to set out his new legislative agenda which will see through Britain’s exit from the EU, and set out a vision for life outside the EU, such as delivering for the police, schools and the NHS.

Parliament will be able to debate the context of the Government’s new agenda, including Brexit, in the run up to the EU Council summit on October 17.

Parliament will also be able to debate the outcome of the EU summit once it has happened, and further debate Brexit right up until when Britain leaves if it wishes.

Mark Spencer is the MP for Sherwood and the Government chief whip. Follow him on Twitter at @Mark_Spencer.