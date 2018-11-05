Boy, 13, missing from Hucknall

A 13-year-old boy has not been seen for two days after he was in Hucknall.

Kyle Ward is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 3ins tall. He is described as having mousy brown hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, black bottoms and a Northface dark grey top.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Hucknall area at around 1pm on the 3 November 2018

"If you have seen Kyle or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 932 of 3 November 2018"