Boy 'stabbed' in Bulwell

Police are investigating after a boy was apparently stabbed in Bulwell.

Officers were called to reports of an assault near Springfield Retail Park just before 4pm yesterday.

A group of three or four boys, wearing tracksuits with their hoods up, are believed to have assaulted another boy.

The victim was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a stab wound.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 616 of January 30, 2018.