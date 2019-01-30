Broomhill Park’s play area gets £50,000 funding boost

An improved play area for toddlers and other youngsters is to be created at Broomhill Park in Hucknall after a funding injection.

New equipment, including a timber activity trail, will be installed thanks to a £50,000 grant from money generated by the landfill tax.

Funding has also been secured for the project by Ashfield District Council from housing developers in the town.

It is the latest boost for the park, off Nottingham Road, which the council wants to develop as a hub for community activity. Work to improve access and the entrances on to the park have already been carried out.

Coun John Wilmott, of Hucknall, said: “The improved park facilities will make a huge difference to the residents of the nearby Welbeck and Abbey Fields Estates.

“The funding will regenerate the open space for greater community use, help to foster community pride and provide a fantastic space for people to get out and have some fun.”

The £50,000 grant has come from the community action fund of WREN, a not-for-profit business that hands out money it receives from the landfill tax levied for the county by waste management company, FCC Environment.

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager for WREN in Nottinghamshire, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Broomhill Park play area project, and pleased that our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for young people across Hucknall.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities, and we are looking forward to this one taking shape soon.”