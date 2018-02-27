Bulwell doctor’s surgery in special measures after inspectors find services to be ‘inadequate’

A GP surgery has been thrown into special measures after inspectors found it to be “inadequate for providing effective services”.

Springfields Medical Centre, in Main Street, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in November 2017 and it was found to be of an ‘inadequate’ standard in three out of five areas, reports the Nottingham Post.

Inspectors found the medical centre to be ‘inadequate’ in its safety, effectiveness and leadership, it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in caring and of ‘good’ standard in responses to people’s needs.

The report, which was released on February 21, raised concerns over safety inside the practice, inspectors said there was “no fire risk assessment in place” and “high risk medicines were not being operated effectively”.

In the report the inspectors highlighted concerns over prescription pads. It read: “Prescription stationery was not stored securely and systems in place to monitor its use were not operated effectively; this included loose prescription pads and prescription printer paper.

“Our inspection identified a high number of prescription pads which were not stored securely and were not logged or tracked. Computer printer paper was not stored securely and records were not maintained of stock received.

“Although a record was being kept when prescription paper was distributed this was not being done correctly meaning prescriptions could not be tracked through the practice. Staff were unaware of a policy related to the management of prescriptions within the practice.”

The report praised the centre for its “high-quality care”, promoting “equality and diversity” and having a “clear vision”.

Inspectors found that the practice responded to people’s needs in the report which it said was of a ‘good’ stadard.

The report said: “The practice understood the needs of its population and tailored services in response to those needs. This included the provision of extended hours opening and online services.”

A spokeswoman for Springfield Medical Centre said that despite the report the medical centre would continue to provide an effective service for its patients.

She said: “Two years ago the Springfield Medical Centre received a good rating by the CQC in every category and a good overall rating.

“Since then the surgery has been performing to the same standards outlined in the good ratings report.

“The patient list size has grown and the surgery still offers same day or next day appointments most of the time and will continue to do so, especially for emergency appointments.

“The Springfield Medical Centre takes pride in serving the community, one of the most deprived areas in Nottinghamshire.

“The issues addressed in the CQC report have been or are being dealt with. The Springfield Medical Centre will continue to provide a safe, caring, responsive and effective service for its patients. Patients shall always come first.”

The practice will be inspected again in six months to establish whether improvements have been made.