A Bulwell man is due to appear at court today charged with attempted murder.

Kevin Stanley, 48, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, was arrested after a 54-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an alleged assault in Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, at around 4am yesterday.

The victim also suffered burns during the incident. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Mr Stanley will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.