Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police warn: "We will look and we will find you"

The warning was sent out on social media after police stopped a car on January 25, to find the people in the car were wanted.

The hapless criminals tried to play 'hide and seek' with the police in the silver car, before turning down a dead end, where they were caught.

Police in Bulwell sent out a message on social media to anyone thinking they could get away with criminal activity.

The post said: "So the people in this vehicle tried to play hide and seek with us today, fail, you went down a dead end and we found it.

"It turns out the reason they wanted to play hide and seek is because they are wanted.

"Just so you know, we have your vehicle, all the meat on the back seat and you've just got yourself into more trouble.

"If you are looking for your car, I can tell you we have it.

"But we also have a very particular set of skills; skills we have acquired over a very long career.

"Skills that make us a nightmare for people like you.

"We will look and we will find you."