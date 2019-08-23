Bulwell road re-opens after boy hit by car

A Bulwell road has re-opened after a boy was hit by a car this afternoon.

Part of Hucknall Lane was closed to its junction with Sandhurst Road while emergency services attended the scene, and was re-opened at around 3.10pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 2.15pm today to reports of a collision on Hucknall Lane in Bulwell.

"The incident involved a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who is a boy, has been injured and the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

"Officers and an ambulance crew are currently at the scene.

"The incident is affecting traffic on Hucknall Lane into Bulwell."

Nottingham Travelwise Tweeted to warn travellers of tailbacks on Hucknall Lane back to its junction with Longford Crescent.

Although the road has been opened, tailbacks are still present back to Longford Crescent.