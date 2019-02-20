Bulwell shoplifter jailed after motoring offences

A Bulwell man who flouted motoring laws has been locked up following a shoplifting spree.

Ashley Brightman stole £70 of meat from the Co-Op, Hucknall, on December 12, £150 of fresh meat on January 2, and £144 of groceries, on January 9, from Co-Op stores in Nottingham.

He also helped himself to an unknown quantity of items from McColls, Bulwell, on January 27, and £66 of perfume from Debenhams, on January 30.

Officers discovered he was driving a silver Ford Focus, without insurance, on December 12, last year, and on January 2, 9 and 25, when he also failed to stop for a police officer on Coventry Road, Bulwell.

Brightman, 22, of Clarefield Close, admitted the offences at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on February 4.

He was banned from driving for six months, and jailed for a total of 24 weeks, because he was recalled to prison, and because of his previous record.

He was also ordered to pay £315 compensation.