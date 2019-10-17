Bulwell worker trapped under forklift rescued using airbags

Emergency services have rescued a Hucknall worker who became trapped under a forklift.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident on Blenheim Industrial Estate.

A spokesman Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A casualty was released from underneath a forklift.

"Crews used airbags to release the casualty."

Emergency services were called at about 1.30pm on October 16 and could be seen outside Great Bear Distribution.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of an industrial incident at Blenheim Industrial Estate at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.

“The incident has been referred to the health and safety executive.”

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 1.22pm on October 16 to a commercial address on Freeston Drive in Blenheim Industrial Estate, Bulwell.

"The caller reported that there had been a medical emergency. We sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance.

"One patient has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.”