Burglars locked up after police pursuit in Nottinghamshire

Two men who burgled a home in Hucknall and then led police on a high speed chase have been jailed for a combined 10 years and eight months.

Martin Neville, 30, of Bellscroft Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and dangerous driving.

He was jailed for four years for burglary and 18 months for dangerous driving, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Jacob Roberts, 23, of Upper Clara Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm.

He was handed a prison sentence of two years and eight months for the burglary, a 21-month prison term for the GBH and a nine month sentence for dangerous driving, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Neville and Roberts burgled a property in Maple Leaf Way, Hucknall, on 16 July 2018.

They were disturbed by a neighbour who confronted them and tried to stop them but they managed to escape. The neighbour suffered an injury to his hand during the incident which required hospital treatment.

Neville drove off in a Seat Leon while Roberts made off in a Vauxhall Insignia travelling in convoy.

Both vehicles were seen to drive very dangerously and failed to stop for the police.

During the pursuit the Seat Leon drove the wrong way on the M1 at excess speed and into the path of oncoming vehicles. It nearly collided head-on with police vehicles.

A stinger was used to bring the vehicle to a stop at the top of the slip road at junction 28 of the M1. The stinger punctured some of the car’s tyres as the vehicle then went the wrong way down the A38 and out of view.

The Seat Leon was found abandoned a short time later and the occupants were arrested.

The Vauxhall Insignia was also driven dangerously and at excess speed on the M1, the A38 and through numerous towns and villages during the pursuit. It eventually came to a stop and its occupants were detained.

Neville and Roberts were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (9 January 2019).

Speaking after their sentencing Detective Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a fantastic multi-force effort which involved several officers who were utterly appalled at how dangerously Neville and Roberts were driving.

"They showed no consideration whatsoever for anyone else on the road and it was a miracle that no-one was injured during the pursuit."

DS Luckett added: "This court result is also thanks to a great team effort by our County Burglary Team and we hope it sends a message that we will do everything we can to catch burglary offenders and bring them to justice.

"I’d also like to commend the bravery of the neighbour who tried to prevent the burglars from escaping from the property on Worksop. He was commended by the judge for his brave actions."