Burglars threatened Bulwell homeowners with hammer

A selections of rings, a kindle and a pandora bracelet were all taken from a Bulwell family home after burglars threatened the owners with a weapon.

The armed burglary took place on Wednesday, December 6 at just before 6.40pm on Clayfield Close.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary in Bulwell and asking for the public’s help in tracing valuables stolen from the victims. Two males threatened the occupants with a hammer before escaping on foot.”

Items taken included a selection of rings, a Kindle and a Pandora bracelet still in the bag.

Anyone who has any information about the burglary and those responsible or who has information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 795 of 6 December 2017.