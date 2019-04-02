Aldi is hiring in Mansfield and Nottingham - and the pay looks great

Award-winning supermarket Aldi is looking for store managers and assistant store managers at its Mansfield store and across Nottingham.

The company offers one of the highest rates of pay in the supermarket sector, with the majority of Aldi colleagues now receiving a minimum rate of £9.10 per hour, regardless of their age.

Aldi is hiring now

All colleagues will benefit from rising salaries during their service, with store assistant salaries rising to £10.41 in year four.

Store managers receive a salary of £45,565, rising to £59,420 after just four years.

For people looking to take their management experience to the next level, assistant store managers are responsible for supporting the store manager to reach store targets and ensure the team is run efficiently.

As well as a starting salary of £31,770, which rises to £38,745 after four years, successful applicants will enjoy four weeks annual leave, rising to five weeks, and the opportunity to progress to become a store manager.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website.