Discount retailer B&M opens its new store in Kirkby next month and the company is looking for staff now.

Up to 30 new jobs are expected to be created at the store on Lindley's Lane, which is due to officially open on February 27.

B&M is recruiting now for its new Kirkby store

The company is recruiting now for a store manager, deputy store manager, floor manager, supervisors, floor, replenishment and customer service managers.

For more information, or to apply, click here