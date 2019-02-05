East Midlands Trains is looking for new apprentice engineers

East Midlands Trains is highlighting its commitment to expanding the rail industry’s skills base with the launch of a recruitment campaign to find new engineering apprentices.

The East Midlands based rail operator is looking for six apprentices to join its busy fleet engineering team, working at its maintenance depots in Derby, Nottingham and Leeds.

The apprentices will help the team of more than 450 maintenance staff to look after the 101 fleet of trains operating on services to London and right across the East Midlands.

The apprentices will be trained to level three standard and will be taught in-depth electrical and mechanical engineering as well as having practical experience and a host of other tasks.

But be quick because the closing date for applicants to apply is Friday, February 8.

For full details and to apply, visit the website