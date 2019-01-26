Eleven jobs are up for grabs at Nottinghamshire Police

Have you ever considered working for the police?

Well eleven jobs are currently up for grabs at Nottinghamshire Police.

Here is the list of the vacant positions, closing dates for the applications have been put in brackets.

- Special Constable (31 January 2019)

- Transferee recruitment – Police/Detective Constable (31 January 2019)

- Communication and Engagement Officer (8 February 2019)

- ICT Trainer (1 February 2019)

- Site Services Assistant (1 February 2019)

- Assistant Communication and Engagement Officer x2 (1 February 2019)

- Equality & Diversity Project Support Officer (1 February 2019)

- Senior Communication and Engagement Officer (1 February 2019)

- Cadet Leader (28 February 2019)

- Police Cadet (28 February 2019)

- County and City Licensing Administrator (17 February 2019)

For more information and to apply to a specific job, please visit: https://static.wcn.co.uk/company/multiforcesharedservice/nottinghamshire/external.html