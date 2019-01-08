Join the scream team - over 2,000 jobs up for grabs at Alton Towers

Ever fancied working at one of the UK's biggest theme parks?

Well now's your chance as Alton Towers has launched a recruitment drive ahead of the 2019 season - with more than 2,000 jobs up for grabs.

Roles are available in a number of areas, including helping care for over 80 aquatic species, operating rollercoasters, engineering and lifeguards. Characters for the new Alton Towers Dungeon are among the vacancies on offer.

Staff perks include a free Merlin pass.

To help fill the vacancies, the theme park is holding a recruitment event this Saturday at the Quality Hotel, Hanley, from 10am to 5pm.

Current employees will be on hand to highlight what their roles entail, and the event will also give people the chance to find out more about the jobs on offer, as well as giving them chance to apply for them, and in some cases, even be interviewed.

Jason Mumford, Senior Recruitment and Learning and Development Manager at Alton Towers Resort said: "We are gearing up for our exciting 2019 season which includes the recruitment of more than 2,000 people to help our guests experience the very best Alton Towers has to offer.

"We pride ourselves on being a totally unique and fun brand to work for with long-term opportunities. The nature of the theme park also means we have a wide range of roles with varying hours to suit a variety of lifestyles to take advantage of.

"We would urge anyone looking for employment or simply considering a new role to come along and speak to a member of the team."

Roles available include:

· Admissions cashiers, hosts & team leaders Ride Hosts & Operators

· Animal Information Host Retail Hosts & Team Leaders

· Cash Office Assistant Security Officer

· Cleaners Shows & Attractions Host

· Conference & Events Host Warehouse Associate

· Customer Service Hosts & Team Leaders Brand Manager

· Waste & Environmental Management First Responder

· Games Operators and arcade host Mechanical Engineer

· Food & Beverage Hosts and Team Leaders Lifeguards

· Hotel attendants/porters/receptionists/ bar staff

· Sales & Customer Service Host

· Executive Head Chef and Senior Head Chef

· Profit Protection Assistant

No booking is necessary for the recruitment event. To find out more about the jobs available, see www.altontowersjobs.com.