Secure last remaining bridal ball tickets in aid of King’s Mill scanner appeal

This is your last chance to secure tickets for a bridal ball in aid of King’s Mill’s gamma scanner appeal.

The charity bridal ball, organised by Pleasley company Wedding HQ, will take place at Mansfield’s Civic Quarter, Chesterfield Road South, at 7pm this Saturday.

The Wedding HQ, in Pleasley.

All funds raised from the event will go direct towards the hospital appeal, which aims to raise £550,000 in order to secure a high-tech gamma scanner for cancer and illness screening.

Lauren Proman-Green, aged 32, is the manager of Wedding HQ, and she has urged anybody who wants to wear their wedding dress one more time to secure the remaining tickets.

She said: “We came up with the idea after a few of our customers said they would do anything to wear their wedding dresses again, so we thought why not encourage people to get out their old dresses and give them a brushing off.

“It doesn’t just have to be brides, as we have also had mothers of the bride wanting to get out their outfits and hats for another wonderful event.

“Apart from the bar and catering costs all funds raised from the ball will go directly towards the gamma scanner appeal.

“When we saw the hospital was appealing for a gamma scanner it was just the perfect opportunity to run an event like this.

“My grandfather died of cancer in 2016 and in the same year my mum was also diagnosed so it is very close to my heart.

“With the help of a gamma scanner appeal people could have their cancer picked up much sooner, so I am very happy to be helping this wonderful cause.

King's Mill Hospital. picture supplied by SHERWOOD FOREST HOSPITALS

“Tickets are selling out fast and there is only around one table left to fill, so people will have to be quick to secure their place.”

Tickets cost £35 and include a three course meal, live entertainment and a charity auction, with all proceeds being donated to the appeal.

To secure one of the final tickets visit the Charity Ball page of The Wedding HQ website.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ staff are grateful for Lauren’s efforts.

Shirley Higginbotham, trust director of corporate affairs, said: “On behalf of SFH and our charity, I would like to thank The Wedding HQ for organising such a wonderful event for our big Gamma Scanner Appeal.

“We understand how much resource and effort goes into an event like the bridal ball Lauren has planned and it’s incredibly touching that all of the money raised is being donated to our appeal.

“It’s thanks to the generosity of the local community, businesses and our own staff that we’re able to meet the targets of our appeals, enabling us to have the latest high-tech equipment available.

“We are aiming to raise a total of £550,000 and so big events like this are what give our total a boost.”

The most recent count of the scanner appeal totalled around £120,000, with the 70th birthday of the NHS in July playing a key role in fundraising efforts.