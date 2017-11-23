The essential do’s and don’ts of Black Friday

Black Friday is tomorrow, and whether you’re excited or full of dread, here are some of the best ways to stay on top and get the best deals.

The American tradition has swept the UK in recent years, and most of your favourite retailers will definitely be taking part in the day of discounts.

The team at Promotionalcodes.org.uk have compiled a list of the do’s and don’ts of Black Friday, so that customers can be sure that they score the best deals of the day.

DO

1. Do use voucher sites: despite most retailers providing the deals themselves you can still find great deals on voucher sites. If you do your research you may even be able to get a discount on an already reduced Black Friday item.

2. Do use apps: there are plenty of apps to download that contain all the information you need for your Black Friday deals, some will even give detailed comparisons between outlets.

3. Do check social media: many retailers will upload their best deals to social media ahead of the big day, so be sure to check so you don’t miss out.

4. Do compare online and in-store: it pays (or in this case saves) to do your research, so before the day arrives make sure you thoroughly check online and in-store deals to see which brings up the best sales.

5. Do go for quality over quantity: retailers put some of their best items in the deals, so it will save you a lot of trouble down the line if you invest in higher quality items to avoid replacing them when they break.

DON’T

1. Don’t be fooled by great deals: if you see something that seems too good to be true, a lot of the time it is. Black Friday is one of the most biggest days for fraudsters so be careful when buying, especially online.

2. Don’t rely on it for your Christmas presents: Black Friday can be a great time to get some items you want, but items will sell out very quickly so don’t rely on it too much.

3. Don’t buy for the sake of it: it’s easy to be swept up by a good deal, but if you don’t actually need the item it’s still not worth it.

4. Don’t get caught up in the frenzy: Black Friday can bring out the worst in some people, so try to stay calm and remember that it’s only a bit of shopping.

5. Don’t spend on a debit card online: you’ll be better protected online if you pay via PayPal or credit card, so use one of these to ensure your money is safe.

Darren Williams, of PromotionalCodes.org said: “When you start seeing a frenzied group of shoppers waiting for a store to open before scrambling for a discounted TV, you know that Black Friday has arrived.

“Remember that it’s just a bit of shopping, so regardless of whether you’ll be spending money online or heading down to the stores for when they open, make sure you have fun.”